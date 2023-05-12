Nazarbayev University signs coop agreements with Chinese, Malaysian universities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of the Forum of the Asian Universities Alliance, Astana-based Nazarbayev University has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Universiti Malaya , and an agreement on student exchange with Tsinghua University, Kazinform reports.

The memorandum of cooperation with the oldest, prestigious university in Malaysia implies the interaction of students and academic and administrative staff exchanges and joint research activities.

President of Nazarbayev University Shigeo Katsu emphasized the importance of raising awareness among small and medium businesses on how universities can cooperate with the companies to implement innovations and make evidence-based decisions.

Vice President of Tsinghua University Hongwei Wang pointed out the need to expand the vision of people, as education sphere undergoes transformations.

According to him, Tsinghua University encourages its students to gain international experience and visit other countries. «We want Nazarbayev University students to visit our University and get acquainted with our education system. This international exchange is important to understand each other and is a valuable contribution to the development of education and science in the future,» Hongwei Wang said. In his words, around 100 Kazakh students from Nazarbayev University studied in Tsinghua University under exchange program before the pandemic.

The Tsinghua University has also signed a memorandum of cooperation with Astana International University.

«We have not yet signed agreements with other universities, but our management participates in the work of the Asian Universities Alliance. I believe that we will better understand other universities and systems to further develop partnership and cooperation with them,» he added.

The student exchange agreement with Tsinghua University of China implies academic mobility of students for a period not exceeding 2 terms. Founded in 1911, Tsinghua University is one of the leading higher education institutions of China. It is one of the C9 League universities ranking first in the national ranking of Chinese universities.

Universiti Malaya is one of the leading research universities in Malaysia, teaching 30,000 students, 6,000 of which are foreign ones.



