Nazarbayev University hosts digital graduation ceremony

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On June 14, 2020, Nazarbayev University hosted a virtual Graduation ceremony. The 2020 Ceremony is special as this year Nazarbayev University celebrates its tenth anniversary and for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Ceremony was digital, Kazinform has learnt from the university’s press service.

In the congratulatory speech the Founder of the University Nursultan Nazarbayev, the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy, noted the significant achievements of the University in its first decade. He spoke highly of the graduate’s level of preparation, which is evidenced by their successes in further studies at famous universities and work in leading local and transnational corporations. At the end of his speech, the First President – Elbasy wished success to the graduates and students of the University and called on them to contribute to the development of the country and society.

In his turn, the President of Nazarbayev University Shigeo Katsu expressed hope that despite global challenges, graduates will apply their knowledge and skills to create jobs, develop new theories and inventions, and design modern infrastructure for the benefit of society. The President of Nazarbayev University highlighted that graduates as conscientious and responsible specialists should return their debt to the country that gave them the opportunity to get an education.

This year 1051 students graduated from the university, including 618 bachelor graduates, and 433 graduates from master’s and doctoral programs. A total of 345 students at the School of Sciences and Humanities, and 273 students at the School of Engineering and Digital Sciences, have completed their bachelor’s programs. The Master programs of the School of Engineering and Digital Sciences were completed by 92 students, 81 students of the Graduate School of Education, 79 students of the Graduate School of Business, 56 students of the Graduate School of Public Policy, 38 students of the School of Medicine, 35 students of the School of Sciences and Humanities, and 15 students of the School of Mining and Geosciences. This year the School of Engineering and Digital Sciences has 9 PhD graduates, while the School of Medicine (MD) has 28.

The digital format of the Ceremony allowed students to receive their diplomas, and share the joyful event with relatives and friends. Despite the pandemic, this graduation commemorates their hard work and marks entering a new phase in the graduates’ lives, whether it is building their career paths or continuing their studies.

It is noteworthy that Nazarbayev University schools offer Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctoral programs developed in partnership with leading universities in the world, including universities in the USA, UK, and Singapore.



