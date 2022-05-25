Go to the main site
    Nazarbayev University featured into prestigious CWUR rankings

    25 May 2022, 12:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nazarbayev University is the only Kazakhstani and Central Asian institution to be featured into the prestigious rankings compiled by the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR), Kazinform has learned from cwur.org.

    The 2022-2023 CWUR edition ranked 19,788 institutions and those placed at the top made the Global 2000 list, including NU.

    Nazarbayev University is ranked 1,765th out of 2,000 institutions globally.

    Harvard University tops the rankings with a score of 100. Coming in second is the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Stanford University and the University of Cambridge are ranked 3rd and 4th. The University of Oxford rounds out the top 5 institutions in the world.

    The CWUR Rating System evaluates universities and colleges on four measures: education, employability, faculty, and research. The rating system evaluates universities and colleges already listed in world university rankings as well as unlisted institutions.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

