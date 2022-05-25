Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Nazarbayev University featured into prestigious CWUR rankings

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 May 2022, 12:45
Nazarbayev University featured into prestigious CWUR rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nazarbayev University is the only Kazakhstani and Central Asian institution to be featured into the prestigious rankings compiled by the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR), Kazinform has learned from cwur.org.

The 2022-2023 CWUR edition ranked 19,788 institutions and those placed at the top made the Global 2000 list, including NU.

Nazarbayev University is ranked 1,765th out of 2,000 institutions globally.

Harvard University tops the rankings with a score of 100. Coming in second is the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Stanford University and the University of Cambridge are ranked 3rd and 4th. The University of Oxford rounds out the top 5 institutions in the world.

The CWUR Rating System evaluates universities and colleges on four measures: education, employability, faculty, and research. The rating system evaluates universities and colleges already listed in world university rankings as well as unlisted institutions.


Education    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed