Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Nazarbayev, Turkish President discuss coronavirus pandemic situation

    26 May 2020, 15:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Kazinform reports citing elbasy.kz.

    The interlocutors exchanged warm congratulations on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, wishing each other good health, new success and prosperity to the fraternal peoples of Kazakhstan and Turkey.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the global situation with the coronavirus pandemic and spoke in favor of joining international efforts to successfully overcome the current global crisis.

    At the end of the conversation, the parties expressed mutual interest in further deepening and expanding strategic cooperation between the two states.

    The conversation was initiated by the Turkish side.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Foreign policy First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    4 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    5 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes