Nazarbayev, Turkish President discuss coronavirus pandemic situation

Alzhanova Raushan
26 May 2020, 15:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Kazinform reports citing elbasy.kz.

The interlocutors exchanged warm congratulations on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, wishing each other good health, new success and prosperity to the fraternal peoples of Kazakhstan and Turkey.

Nursultan Nazarbayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the global situation with the coronavirus pandemic and spoke in favor of joining international efforts to successfully overcome the current global crisis.

At the end of the conversation, the parties expressed mutual interest in further deepening and expanding strategic cooperation between the two states.

The conversation was initiated by the Turkish side.


Foreign policy    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
