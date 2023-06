Nazarbayev, Tokayev discuss social, political situation in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Lead of the Nation (Elbasy) Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform learnt from elbasy.kz.

The sidesdiscussed the topical issues of the current agenda and the plans for theoncoming period.

Special attentionwas given to the social and political situation in the country and to the developmentof civil society institutions.