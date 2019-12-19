Go to the main site
    Nazarbayev to represent Kazakhstan at informal EAEU summit in St Petersburg

    19 December 2019, 19:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev will represent Kazakhstan at the upcoming informal EAEU summit in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from Berik Uali, the Press Secretary of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Uali revealed in a Facebook post that Nursultan Nazarbayev, the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, will represent the country at the upcoming EAEU summit. He reminded that Elbasy happens to be the Honorary Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

    He added that the same day Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will address the regular session of the National Public Confidence Council in the Kazakh capital.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Eurasian Economic Union Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
