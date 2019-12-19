Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Nazarbayev to represent Kazakhstan at informal EAEU summit in St Petersburg

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
19 December 2019, 19:48
Nazarbayev to represent Kazakhstan at informal EAEU summit in St Petersburg

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev will represent Kazakhstan at the upcoming informal EAEU summit in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from Berik Uali, the Press Secretary of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Uali revealed in a Facebook post that Nursultan Nazarbayev, the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, will represent the country at the upcoming EAEU summit. He reminded that Elbasy happens to be the Honorary Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

He added that the same day Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will address the regular session of the National Public Confidence Council in the Kazakh capital.

Eurasian Economic Union   Kazakhstan   Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region