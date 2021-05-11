Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    Nazarbayev takes part in inauguration ceremony of ethno aul in Turkestan

    11 May 2021, 19:42

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the inauguration ceremony of an ethno aul in Turkestan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The First President of Kazakhstan visited the ethno aul situated in the territory of the historical and cultural reserve ‘Aziret Sultan’,» his official spokesperson Aidos Ukibai tweeted.

    The ethno aul was constructed in the region to attract tourists and promote patriotism among the population. There one can immerse into the ancient customs and traditions in an interactive format. It revives ones interest to the rich culture of ancestors.


    The Aziret Sultan complex is located opposite of the Khoji Ahmed Yassawi mausoleum. Its total area is 16,000 sq.m.

    Earlier it was reported that Nursultan Nazarbayev had arrived in Turkestan to visit a number of social and cultural facilities there.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture Nursultan Nazarbayev Turkestan region First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    5 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands