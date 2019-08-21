Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parties and Organizations

    Nazarbayev suggests holding Government meeting on Nur Otan issues

    21 August 2019, 12:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, proposed to hold the Government with participation of the Nur Otan Party faction at the Majilis, to debate the rest of the issues and to make a report on the work done with a focus on the open issues.

    As the Leaderof the Nation stated the Government and Nur Otan Party faction shouldcollaborate.

    «We solvethe common goal, the goal aimed at providing the welfare of Kazakhstanis and independenceof Kazakhstan. Such decisions are made in the interests of the nation and forthe nation. We should jointly resolve all these issues,» Nursultan Nazarbayevresumed.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Nur Otan Party First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana