Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parties and Organizations

Nazarbayev suggests holding Government meeting on Nur Otan issues

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 August 2019, 12:37
Nazarbayev suggests holding Government meeting on Nur Otan issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, proposed to hold the Government with participation of the Nur Otan Party faction at the Majilis, to debate the rest of the issues and to make a report on the work done with a focus on the open issues.

As the Leader of the Nation stated the Government and Nur Otan Party faction should collaborate.

«We solve the common goal, the goal aimed at providing the welfare of Kazakhstanis and independence of Kazakhstan. Such decisions are made in the interests of the nation and for the nation. We should jointly resolve all these issues,» Nursultan Nazarbayev resumed.

Nur Otan Party   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title