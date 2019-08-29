Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  For Nuclear Weapons Free World

Nazarbayev suggests eliminating nuclear sites worldwide

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
29 August 2019, 14:54
Nazarbayev suggests eliminating nuclear sites worldwide

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nursultan Nazarbayev, the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, has offered a set of measures aimed at the promotion of nuclear-free-world movement, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Members of the nuclear weapons' club should take responsibility to change their policies regarding the weapons of mass destruction. First of all, it is important for them to move towards a traditional practice of maintaining nuclear complexes’ development», stressed the First President of Kazakhstan at the awarding ceremony of the Nazarbayev Prize for Nuclear Weapon Free World and Global Security in the Kazakh capital on Thursday.

According to Mr. Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan as well as Russia and the United States already have the above mentioned experience. «I suggest the states with nuclear test sites eliminating their sites' infrastructure. Kazakhstan, Russia and the U.S. have such an experience. We are ready to share it», stressed Nazarbayev.

He also praised the progress which had been achieved within the last two decades towards the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) universalization .

«In the meantime, in order for the treaty to take effect we should be much more persistent on the way of its ratification by a number of countries which hadn't done so. It is essential to reach an absolute universalization and ultimate enhancement of the NPT regime. The world needs a workable arrangement of drastic measures against nuclear proliferation. There is such a treaty adopted by the UN on a global scale», said Nazarbayev.


Nuclear disarmament   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months