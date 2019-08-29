Nazarbayev suggests eliminating nuclear sites worldwide

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nursultan Nazarbayev, the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, has offered a set of measures aimed at the promotion of nuclear-free-world movement, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Members of the nuclear weapons' club should take responsibility to change their policies regarding the weapons of mass destruction. First of all, it is important for them to move towards a traditional practice of maintaining nuclear complexes’ development», stressed the First President of Kazakhstan at the awarding ceremony of the Nazarbayev Prize for Nuclear Weapon Free World and Global Security in the Kazakh capital on Thursday.

According to Mr. Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan as well as Russia and the United States already have the above mentioned experience. «I suggest the states with nuclear test sites eliminating their sites' infrastructure. Kazakhstan, Russia and the U.S. have such an experience. We are ready to share it», stressed Nazarbayev.

He also praised the progress which had been achieved within the last two decades towards the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) universalization .

«In the meantime, in order for the treaty to take effect we should be much more persistent on the way of its ratification by a number of countries which hadn't done so. It is essential to reach an absolute universalization and ultimate enhancement of the NPT regime. The world needs a workable arrangement of drastic measures against nuclear proliferation. There is such a treaty adopted by the UN on a global scale», said Nazarbayev.