Nazarbayev suggests creating common list of terrorist organizations

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
24 September 2019, 12:40
Nazarbayev suggests creating common list of terrorist organizations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev called the parliamentarians of the Eurasian countries to improve efficiency of the joint work at legislative level, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We should close ranks within the inter-parliamentary community and improve efficiency of the joint work at the legislative level. A great bulk of regulatory-legal acts should be harmonized. We need to adopt a common definition of terrorism and form a common list of terrorist organizations founded by the international criminal groups. Another important issue is to develop a legal base for the transition of the global economy into a new digital era – the era of artificial intellect,» said Nazarbayev at the 4th MSEAP on «Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership».

He pointed out that a legislative barrier should be put to selling drugs via the Internet by means of electronic and crypto wallets.

«We should also resist temptation to politicize the international parliamentarism, for example, by excluding some or other countries from the participants’ list,» he noted.


