Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Nazarbayev suggests arranging Putin-Zelensky meeting

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 November 2019, 12:05
Nazarbayev suggests arranging Putin-Zelensky meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has suggested arranging a one-on-one meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, Kazinform reports.

Nazarbayev told participants of the Astana Club session in the Kazakh capital on Tuesday that Zelensky has agreed to the meeting. He also added that the Kazakh capital was suggested as the possible venue.

Recall that Nursultan Nazarbayev held talks with Volodymyr Zelensky in Tokyo in October where the former attended the enthronement ceremony of the Emperor of Japan.

Nazarbayev and Putin held a telephone talk on Monday, November 11.

Nursultan Nazarbayev  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku