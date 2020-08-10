Go to the main site
    Nazarbayev sends congratulatory letter to Lukashenko on re-election

    10 August 2020, 16:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh First President – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a letter congratulating Alexander Lukashenko on winning an election as President of Belarus, Kazinform cites the press service of Elbasy.

    In the letter, Nazarbayev noted Alexander Lukashenko’s contribution to the relations of Kazakhstan and Belarus based on traditions of friendship and mutual respect. The First Kazakh President assured Kazakhstan’s commitment to further strengthening and deepening the relations with the country both bilaterally and within the Eurasian Economic Union.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Belarus Elections First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
