Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    Nazarbayev: Samruk-Kazyna plays important role in country’s development

    4 June 2020, 23:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev chaired a meeting of the Management Board of the National Welfare Fund «Samruk-Kazyna», Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The meeting discussed the current activities of the Samruk-Kazyna NWF, the measures taken by the Fund to support small and medium-sized businesses.

    Opening the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized that the Samruk-Kazyna Fund plays an important role in the development of the country.

    «The NWF has identified a key role in the restoration and further development of the economy. All major companies of Kazakhstan are part of the Fund. Together, the assets of the Fund's companies amount to KZT28 trillion which is 40% of the country’s GDP. 300 thousand people work here. Despite the difficulties, all companies continue their operation», Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    4 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    5 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events