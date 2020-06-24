Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Nazarbayev’s books presented in Norway

    24 June 2020, 21:33

    LILLEHAMMER. KAZINFORM - In Lillehammer, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Norway presented the books of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform reports.

    The books were presented in the Norwegian and English languages. Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerkin Akhinzhanov spoke about the historical role of the First President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the formation of Kazakhstan, process of nuclear disarmament, economic potential and international initiatives of the country. The translation of «The Epicenter of the World» book was made by political scientist and translator Nikolay Gerov.

    Residents of the city of Lillehammer, which hosted the 1994 Winter Olympics and the 2016 Youth Olympics, expressed interest in the photo exhibition devoted to the achievements of Kazakhstan’s sports, the sports infrastructure of the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty.

    Among the guests of the exhibition were Lillehammer Mayor Ingunn Trosholmen, Deputy of the Standing Committee on Social Affairs and Employment of Storting (Norwegian Parliament), Olympic champion of the 1994 games in Lillehammer Vladimir Smirnov and 1998 Nagano Winter Olympic champion Erling Jevne, representatives of the public and business circles.

    Norway published the books by Nursultan Nazarbayev «The Kazakhstan Way» (2009) and «The Epicenter of the World» (2019).

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    4 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    5 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes