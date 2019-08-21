Nazarbayev reveals agenda of extended session Nur Otan Party’s Political Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev revealed the agenda of the extended session of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party which is underway in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

The first thingthe Political Council will focus on is the progress in implementation of thepre-election campaign of the Party.

Deputy Chairmanof the Party Bauyrzhan Baibek will report on the changes that are going to takeplace in the Party.

And finally the participantsof the extended session will discuss and make decision on the changes in thecomposition of the Bureau of the Political Council.