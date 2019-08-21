Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nazarbayev reveals agenda of extended session Nur Otan Party’s Political Council

Kudrenok Tatyana
21 August 2019, 11:18
Nazarbayev reveals agenda of extended session Nur Otan Party’s Political Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev revealed the agenda of the extended session of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party which is underway in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

The first thing the Political Council will focus on is the progress in implementation of the pre-election campaign of the Party.

Deputy Chairman of the Party Bauyrzhan Baibek will report on the changes that are going to take place in the Party.

And finally the participants of the extended session will discuss and make decision on the changes in the composition of the Bureau of the Political Council.

