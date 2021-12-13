Nazarbayev receives VTB Bank Chairman Andrey Kostin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received VTB Bank Chairman Andrey Kostin, Kazinform cites the official website of Elbasy.

During the meeting, Andrey Kostin congratulated Elbasy on the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan, stressing his contribution to the formation and development of the State.

For his part, Nazarbayev highlighted the high dynamics of Kazakh-Russian relations and need for deepening cooperation in the investment and banking sphere.

The meeting focused on the activity of VTB Bank in Kazakhstan and prospects for investment activity.