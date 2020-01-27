Go to the main site
    Nazarbayev receives Samruk-Kazyna Fund CEO

    27 January 2020, 19:57

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received CEO of Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    During the meeting, Mr. Yessimov reported to the First President of Kazakhstan on the results of the Fund’s development in 2019.

    Samruk-Kazyna CEO revealed that its net profit amounted to 1.2 trillion tenge, exceeding the planned target by 38%. «The debt burden has decreased by 1 trillion tenge and external debt – by $5.1 billion,» he noted.

    Utmost attention was paid to the measures aimed at further improvement of financial situation of the Fund’s companies, their IPO and implementation of the privatization plan.

    In conclusion, Elbasy gave a number of specific instructions.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

