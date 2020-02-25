Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nazarbayev receives EEC Chairman of the Board

Kudrenok Tatyana
25 February 2020, 17:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Mikhail Myasnikovich, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

During the meeting, the sides discussed further development of relations between member states within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Honorary Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that Kazakhstan has always supported the idea of economic integration.

He stressed that recently the member states have done tremendous work by signing a great deal of agreements and adopting joint decisions.

The First President of Kazakhstan assured Mikhail Myasnikovich he will render all-out support in terms of issues of strengthening of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Myasnikovich, in turn, told Nursultan Nazarbayev about the negotiations he held with the Kazakhstani authorities in Nur-Sultan and the future plans of the Eurasian Economic Commission.


Eurasian Economic Union   Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
