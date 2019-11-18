Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nazarbayev receives Deputy Chairman of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
18 November 2019, 18:01
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan received Deputy Chairman of the Assembly Zhanseit Tuimebayev, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy’s press service.

During the meeting, the First President of Kazakhstan was briefed on the day-to-day functioning of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.

«The Assembly’s tasks have been determined. At the 27th session members of the Assembly came up with specific solutions. The priorities of President Tokayev’s Address to the Nation have been highlighted,» said Elbasy, adding that the Assembly can help raise public awareness about the Address.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also stressed the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan should step up in the international sphere.

In conclusion, Elbasy gave a number of specific tasks to Zhanseit Tuimebayev.

People's Assembly of Kazakhstan   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
