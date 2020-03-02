Nazarbayev receives Almaty mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Almaty city mayor Bakytzhan Satingayev, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

Mayor Sagintayev briefed Nursultan Nazarbayev on the key socioeconomic indicators of the city’s development in January 2020 and prospects for its further growth.

Additionally, Bakytzhan Sagintayev informed Elbasy of the progress in implementation of state and other programs in the sphere of development of construction, support of SMEs and attraction of investment.

According to mayor Sagintayev, volume of investment into the city exceeded 43 billion tenge in January 2020, that is 22% more than last year. It was noted that 84.4 thousand square meters of housing was commissioned in Almaty in January 2020, that is 6.7% more than last January.

Elbasy pointed to the importance of the work done by the city authorities.

«Almaty is the biggest city in Kazakhstan. I am aware there are a lot of problems. Those problems have existed for ages, including the problems of ecology, transport, SMEs, migration and employment,» said the First President of Kazakhstan, adding that the problems should be tackled consistently.

The First President also paid attention to the need to ensure the growing population of the city with social facilities, including hospitals, schools, and kindergartens.



