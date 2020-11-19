Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Nazarbayev received Security Council Secretary Asset Issekeshev

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 November 2020, 21:45
Nazarbayev received Security Council Secretary Asset Issekeshev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Security Council Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Aide to the Kazakh President – Secretary of the Security Council Asset Issekeshev, Kazinform cites the website of the First Kazakh President.

During the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed to the necessity to enhance coordination of the efforts in providing a national security system in the difficult epidemic situation, global crises, and new regional challenges.

Mr Issekeshev briefed Elbasy on the work done by the Security Council Office on the key areas of national security, including economic, information and military security.

The Council’s Secretary informed on the measures taken to further develop the law-enforcement system, reduce crime in the country.

He also presented the outcomes of the sessions of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the SCO, CSTO, and CIS Member States, which focused on the current issues of regional security, measures to enhance the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking, and challenges in cybersecurity.

The Chairman of the Security Council gave a number of instructions on ensuring national security following the meeting.


CSTO   Kazakhstan   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy