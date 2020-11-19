Nazarbayev received Security Council Secretary Asset Issekeshev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Security Council Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Aide to the Kazakh President – Secretary of the Security Council Asset Issekeshev, Kazinform cites the website of the First Kazakh President.

During the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed to the necessity to enhance coordination of the efforts in providing a national security system in the difficult epidemic situation, global crises, and new regional challenges.

Mr Issekeshev briefed Elbasy on the work done by the Security Council Office on the key areas of national security, including economic, information and military security.

The Council’s Secretary informed on the measures taken to further develop the law-enforcement system, reduce crime in the country.

He also presented the outcomes of the sessions of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the SCO, CSTO, and CIS Member States, which focused on the current issues of regional security, measures to enhance the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking, and challenges in cybersecurity.

The Chairman of the Security Council gave a number of instructions on ensuring national security following the meeting.