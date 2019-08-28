Go to the main site
    Nazarbayev, Putin discuss upcoming meetings

    28 August 2019, 18:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev held a telephone conversation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learnt from the Elbasy’s press service.

    During the phone talk, the sides praised the gradual development of multi-faceted Kazakhstan-Russia political and economic cooperation.

    Additionally, Nazarbayev and Putin pointed out the importance of further the progress in dialogue between Nur-Sultan and Moscow in the humanitarian sphere and discussed the preparations for the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan in Russia this September.

    Elbasy and the Russian President also touched upon the schedule of the upcoming meetings.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Russia Nursultan Nazarbayev
