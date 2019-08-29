Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      For Nuclear Weapons Free World

    Nazarbayev proposes to build new system of nuclear weapons control

    29 August 2019, 13:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev suggests revising the existing system of control over the nuclear weapons across the world, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «We need to revise the archaic concept of strategic stability based on nuclear weapons. We should also build a new system of control over the nuclear armament process. We need to discuss the development of a universal treaty on nuclear arsenals reduction,» said the Elbasy at the Nazarbayev Peace Prize Awarding Ceremony.

    «The countries which voluntarily gave up nuclear arsenals as well as non-nuclear states should be provided with security guarantees,» Nazarbayev added.

    He also reminded that in 2019 Kazakhstan ranked the 64th in the Global Peace Index among 163 countries, and the first among the CIS states.

    «Today’s aspiration for the nuclear-weapon-free world has turned into an important component of Kazakhstan's nationwide self-identity,» Nursultan Nazarbayev concluded.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Nuclear disarmament First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    2 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    3 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    4 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    5 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%