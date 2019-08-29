Nazarbayev proposes to build new system of nuclear weapons control

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev suggests revising the existing system of control over the nuclear weapons across the world, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We need to revise the archaic concept of strategic stability based on nuclear weapons. We should also build a new system of control over the nuclear armament process. We need to discuss the development of a universal treaty on nuclear arsenals reduction,» said the Elbasy at the Nazarbayev Peace Prize Awarding Ceremony.

«The countries which voluntarily gave up nuclear arsenals as well as non-nuclear states should be provided with security guarantees,» Nazarbayev added.

He also reminded that in 2019 Kazakhstan ranked the 64th in the Global Peace Index among 163 countries, and the first among the CIS states.

«Today’s aspiration for the nuclear-weapon-free world has turned into an important component of Kazakhstan's nationwide self-identity,» Nursultan Nazarbayev concluded.