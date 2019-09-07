Go to the main site
    Nazarbayev presents Vladimir Putin with a memorable gift

    7 September 2019, 21:01

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev presented Vladimir Putin with a memorable gift during his working visit to Moscow, Kazinform has learnt from the official Twitter account of Elbasy’s Press Secretary Aidos Ukibai.

    «Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimr Putin visited Kazakhstan’s national pavilion at the VDNKH. During the visit Elbasy presented his friend with a memorable gift,» Ukibai tweeted.

    In the photo Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is seen presenting Vladimir Putin with a kamcha (traditional Kazakh whip).


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Russia Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
