Nazarbayev picks Nur Otan Campaign Head

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Nur Otan Party, First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has named his Deputy Baurzhan Baibek the Party Campaign Head, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Baibek is to define the composition of the campaign, coordinate the campaign’s efforts, and work on regional campaigns as well as with regional administrations and activists.