TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev paid a visit to a new music school in Turkestan, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

Nursultan Nazarbayev was briefed on the measures taken to develop the sphere of culture and art in the region.

During the visit Elbasy saw performances of several children’s ensembles.