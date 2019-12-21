Go to the main site
    Nazarbayev participates in informal CIS summit

    21 December 2019, 10:00

    SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev participated in the informal CIS summit in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy’s press service.

    During the informal summit the leaders of the CIS member states summed up results of 2019 and exchanged views on the issues of strengthening and further development of mutually profitable cooperation in a number of spheres.

    President of Russia Vladimir Putin revealed the content of the historical documents showcased at the 1939. The Beginning of the World War II Exhibition.

    After the informal summit the CIS leaders familiarized with the exhibition.

    Earlier it was reported that First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in the narrow format in Saint Petersburg.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

