Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Nazarbayev mourns death of prominent statesman Erik Gukassov

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 April 2020, 16:30
Nazarbayev mourns death of prominent statesman Erik Gukassov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences on the occasion of the death of former Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh SSR Ministers’ Council Erik Gukassov, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

It is with great sadness that Nursultan Nazarbayev took the news of the passing of prominent statesman and public figure Erik Gukassov.

In the telegram, Nazarbayev notes that Gukassov had lived eventful and interesting life. He greatly contributed to the socioeconomic development of the country and was honored with state prizes and titles.

He was highly professional and committed to his work, had high moral principles and human values, the telegram of condolences reads.


Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana