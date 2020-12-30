Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

Nazarbayev, Mirziyoyev praise level of Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 December 2020, 18:02
Nazarbayev, Mirziyoyev praise level of Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone call with President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of Elbasy.

During the telephone call, Nazarbayev and Mirziyoyev exchanged the New Year’s greetings and praised with satisfaction the high level of multifaceted Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership, friendship, and good neighborliness between the people of the two countries.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Nursultan Nazarbayev had held telephone conversations with presidents of Russia and Tajikistan Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rahmon.


Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana