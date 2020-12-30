Nazarbayev, Mirziyoyev praise level of Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone call with President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of Elbasy.

During the telephone call, Nazarbayev and Mirziyoyev exchanged the New Year’s greetings and praised with satisfaction the high level of multifaceted Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership, friendship, and good neighborliness between the people of the two countries.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Nursultan Nazarbayev had held telephone conversations with presidents of Russia and Tajikistan Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rahmon.