Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nazarbayev met with UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mohammad Al-Jaber

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
3 June 2020, 20:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Kazakhstan Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al-Jaber, Kazinform reports citing the official website of Elbasy.

During the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked Mohammad Al-Jaber, completing his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, for his contribution to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

In turn, Mohammad Al-Jaber expressed gratitude to Elbasy and all the people of Kazakhstan for the warm welcome, fruitful collaboration and all possible assistance in developing relations between the two states.

Foreign policy    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
