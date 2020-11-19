Go to the main site
    Nazarbayev meets with Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov

    19 November 2020, 19:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First Kazakh President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Mayor of Nur-Sultan Altai Kulginov, Kazinform cites the official website of the First President.

    The meeting focused on the importance of protection of vulnerable groups and reps of SMEs during the pandemic.

    The Nur-Sultan Mayor presented Elbasy with the information about the construction of affordable housing for workers of education, healthcare, police, culture, sport spheres as well as for vulnerable groups.

    Kulginov also briefed the First President on the measures for development of road and engineering infrastructure, social projects as well as for improvement of neighborhoods.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

