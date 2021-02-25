Go to the main site
    Nazarbayev meets with Nur Otan Party First Deputy Chairman

    25 February 2021, 17:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nur Otan Party Chairman Nursultan Nazarbayev has today received his First Deputy Bauyrzhan Baibek, Kazinform cites the press service of Elbasy.

    The meeting discussed the further implementation of the Nur Otan party’s election program «The Path of Changes: a decent life for all» and its action plan for the interelectoral period.

    The First President of Kazakhstan pointed out the importance of the party’s efforts in supporting the population during the pandemic.

    «The pandemic has been negatively impacting people’s well-being and businesses. Therefore, our job is to proceed with all possible support to people,» – said Nazarbayev.

    During the meeting, the Nur Otan Party First Deputy presented Elbasy the national roadmap for the party’s election promises, noting that 24% of its indicators are planned to be achieved this year.

    He insisted that the party’s election promises would be fulfilled in the following five years.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events Nur Otan Party Kazakhstan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation COVID-19
