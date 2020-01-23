Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nazarbayev meets with Kazakhstani renowned pianist

Kudrenok Tatyana
23 January 2020, 16:57
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev met with renowned pianist and People’s Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan Jania Aubakirova Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy’s press service.

Jania Aubakirova talked about her current activities and plans for the upcoming period during the meeting.

Nursultan Nazarbayev praised Ms Aubakirova’s achievements in music and reminded that she is the only female recipient of the State Prize of Peace and Progress of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He also lauded the renowned pianist for promoting Kazakhstan’s culture abroad and instilling knowledge and developing skills in Kazakhstani youth.


