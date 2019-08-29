Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Nazarbayev, Mary Alice Hayward praise fruitful cooperation between Kazakhstan, IAEA

    29 August 2019, 16:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Mary Alice Hayward, IAEA Deputy Director General on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of Elbasy.

    Ms Mary Alice Hayward came to Kazakhstan to attend the awarding ceremony of the Nazarbayev Prize for Nuclear Weapon Free World and Global Security in the Kazakh capital.

    During their meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out the high level of cooperation and fruitful interaction between Kazakhstan and IAEA.

    He went on by expressing his gratitude to the IAEA Deputy Director General for coming to the awarding ceremony. «Kazakhstan actively cooperates with IAEA. We are working together on nuclear site remediation and participate in the work of the Low Enriched Uranium (LEU) Bank. Our company Kazatomprom JSC is one of the suppliers of low enriched uranium for the IAEA LEU Bank,» said the First President of Kazakhstan.

    Mary Alice Hayward, in turn, thanked Elbasy for showing active support to the IAEA and fruitful cooperation in terms of implementation of joint projects.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    IAEA Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    2 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    3 1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
    4 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    5 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi