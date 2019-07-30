Go to the main site
    Nazarbayev, Jeenbekov eye further deepening of Kazakh-Kyrgyz ties

    30 July 2019, 19:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President – Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation with President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    During thetelephone talk the sides praised the development of cooperation between the twocountries in political, trade and economic as well as cultural and humanitarianspheres.

    Nazarbayev andJeenbekov also discussed the issues of regional agenda.

    They reiterated theirreadiness to further deepen and expand Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic cooperation forthe benefit of the two nations.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
