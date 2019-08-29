Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
29 August 2019, 13:12
Nazarbayev invites leaders of nuclear states to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nursultan Nazarbayev, the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, has called on the heads of nuclear states to discuss the world’s nuclear situation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Presently, Kazakhstan is an acknowledged provider of international security and stability. That is why, today I urge the global community to follow the example set by Kazakhstan and make use of our experience all over the world. For this purpose, I would like to speak about a set of concepts regarding nuclear disarmament», stressed the Elbasy at the awarding ceremony of the Nazarbayev Prize for Nuclear Weapon Free World and Global Security in Nur-Sultan on Thursday.

Nursultan Nazarbayev continued by inviting the heads of nuclear states to convene in Nur-Sultan to this end.

Elbasy called on the presidents of the U.S., Russia, China and other countries to gather together in the capital of our country, since these nuclear countries are responsible for security and peace around the world.


