Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Nazarbayev Intellectual School may appear in Russia

    7 November 2019, 20:59

    OMSK. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev put forward a proposal to open the Nazarbayev Intellectual School in one of the cross-border regions of Russia, Kazinform reports.

    While addressing the plenary session of the XVI Forum of Interregional Cooperation in the Russian city of Omsk, the Head of State noted that Kazakhstan-Russia cooperation in sports education, sports medicine, development of amateur and professional sports looks quite promising.

    In his words, Kazakhstan and Russia can also cooperate in the field of science. President Tokayev welcomed the opening of School of Physics and Mathematics on the basis on the Bauman University in the Kazakh capital. He also suggested looking into the possibility of opening the Nazarbayev Intellectual School in one of the cross-border regions of Russia.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Russia Education President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    Kazakhstan to commission 800,000 studying seats by 2026
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    MBRSG organizes internship programme for Kazakh Master students
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    4 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    5 Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024