Nazarbayev Intellectual School may appear in Russia

Kudrenok Tatyana
7 November 2019, 20:59
Nazarbayev Intellectual School may appear in Russia

OMSK. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev put forward a proposal to open the Nazarbayev Intellectual School in one of the cross-border regions of Russia, Kazinform reports.

While addressing the plenary session of the XVI Forum of Interregional Cooperation in the Russian city of Omsk, the Head of State noted that Kazakhstan-Russia cooperation in sports education, sports medicine, development of amateur and professional sports looks quite promising.

In his words, Kazakhstan and Russia can also cooperate in the field of science. President Tokayev welcomed the opening of School of Physics and Mathematics on the basis on the Bauman University in the Kazakh capital. He also suggested looking into the possibility of opening the Nazarbayev Intellectual School in one of the cross-border regions of Russia.

