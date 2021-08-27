Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nazarbayev holds telephone talk with Defense Minister

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 August 2021, 13:28
Nazarbayev holds telephone talk with Defense Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a phone conversation with Kazakh Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev, Kazinform cites the website of Elbasy.

During the conversation, Chairman of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazrbayev was informed on the measures being taken to ensure safety of the population of the region and elimination of the consequences of the incidence in Baizakskiy district, Zhambyl region.

The First President of Kazakhstan expressed condolences to the victims and close ones of those died as a result of the explosions caused by the fire at one of the warehouses of engineering munitions at the military unit in Zhambyl region.


Zhambyl region    Incidents    Kazakhstan   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
