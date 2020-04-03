Nazarbayev holds telephone conversations with regional governors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Security Council Nursultan Nazarbayev has held telephone conversations with Akims of the regions and cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Kazinform reports referring to the official website of Elbasy.

The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev was reported on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the regions, measures being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection and to ensure uninterrupted operation of medical facilities.

He was told that people who found themselves in a difficult situation due to the spread of the coronavirus infection are supported by the regional branches of the Nur Otan party. Akims confirmed their willingness to further implement measures aimed at supporting people and businesses in the state of emergency.

The Chairman of the Security Council paid particular attention to issues of food security. Akims presented information on the sowing campaign in the southern regions of the country and preparations for spring field work in the northern regions. In addition they reported on plans aimed at prevention and liquidation of the consequences of floods in certain areas.



