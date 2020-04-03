Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

Nazarbayev holds telephone conversations with regional governors

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
3 April 2020, 16:35
Nazarbayev holds telephone conversations with regional governors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Security Council Nursultan Nazarbayev has held telephone conversations with Akims of the regions and cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Kazinform reports referring to the official website of Elbasy.

The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev was reported on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the regions, measures being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection and to ensure uninterrupted operation of medical facilities.

He was told that people who found themselves in a difficult situation due to the spread of the coronavirus infection are supported by the regional branches of the Nur Otan party. Akims confirmed their willingness to further implement measures aimed at supporting people and businesses in the state of emergency.

The Chairman of the Security Council paid particular attention to issues of food security. Akims presented information on the sowing campaign in the southern regions of the country and preparations for spring field work in the northern regions. In addition they reported on plans aimed at prevention and liquidation of the consequences of floods in certain areas.


First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023