Nazarbayev holds phone conversation with Uzbek Leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Adlet Seilkhanov
8 May 2021, 12:36
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated each other on the 76th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War and Oraza Ait, Kazinform cites the website of Elbasy.

The two commended the present level of strategic relations between the countries, developing for the benefit of the two brotherly nations in a spirit of traditional good-neighborliness, trust, and centuries-long friendship.

Such relations are demonstrated by efficient contacts in the political sphere, growing trade turnover, and creation of new opportunities for both countries’ business circles’ interaction in cross-border trade, step-by-step implementation of joint economic, and interregional projects as well as promotion of cultural and humanitarian programs.

The two sides called for increasing and deepening multifaceted cooperation between the Central Asian countries to strengthen peace, stability, and security in the region.


First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
