Nazarbayev holds meeting with Kazakh PM Askar Mamin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nur Otan Party Chairman Nursultan Nazarbayev has received member of the Bureau of the Political Council of Nur Otan, Kazakh PM Askar Mamin, Kazinform reports.

The meeting discussed the outcomes of the measures taken to stabilize the socio-economic and sanitary epidemiological situation in 2020.

The First President of Kazakhstan said that the Government worked last year under difficult circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also pointed to the increase in several macro-economic indications, noting the timeliness of the measures taken by the Government to maintain the economic sustainability and carry out the strategic development programs.

According to the Kazakh PM, the amount of investment in fixed capital stood at 17%, the unemployment rate - at 5%. He also stressed a 16% rise in the light industry, a 40% growth in pharmacy, a 16% increase in machinery, and a 12.5% growth in construction. Other industries also saw increases.

The First President of Kazakhstan was also briefed on the projects being implemented under the Industrialization Map enabling to create around 19 thousand jobs in the county.

Askar Mamin noted that the country managed to avoid the worst case scenario for the coronavirus pandemic thanks to the concerted efforts of the government bodies, public institutions and Nur Otan’s active work.



