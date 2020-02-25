Go to the main site
    Nazarbayev gives instructions to Deputy Chairman of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan

    25 February 2020, 19:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received Deputy Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan Zhanseit Tuimebayev, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    During the meeting, Zhanseit Tuimebayev reported to Elbasy on the progress in implementation of the working plan of the Assembly and the regional houses of friendship.

    «In 1995 we created the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan in order to protect the rights of all citizens of our multinational country. Later the Assembly became the constitutional body. Since the early days of independence we have always supported the equality of all nationalities in our country,» Elbasy said.

    The First President stressed the staff of the Assembly should focus on the analytical work, in the first place, instead of holding festivities and entertainment events.

    «Everything we have achieved over these 30 years has become possible thanks to unity and togetherness of Kazakhstanis,» Zhanseit Tuimebayev noted. He went on to brief Nursultan Nazarbayev on the measures assumed to strengthen expert and scientific work of the Assembly and conduct research in the sphere of inter-ethnic relations.

    In conclusion, the First President of Kazakhstan gave a number of specific instructions.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
